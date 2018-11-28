Activist Slams Feminists For Silence on Female Genital Mutilation

Somali-born human rights activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali blasted feminists and leftists for their silence about female genital mutilation (FGM) in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling that U.S. law against the practice was unconstitutional.

Ali, herself a victim of FGM at the age of five, offered a scathing rebuke of those who shy away from speaking out against the ritual for fear of being labeled ‘racist’ during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“You have all these women and feminist organizations that are challenging ‘white privilege,’ and ‘racism,’ and so on — how is it okay, in the United States of America, to be cutting the genitals of little black girls? How is that not racist?” Ali asked. “Many of them are of course children of color. I don’t know of white children whose genitals are cut.”

Carlson asked Ali how feminist groups respond to her challenges on the issue.

“They go into identity politics,” Ali replied. “We live in this crazy age of political correctness, of identity politics.”

“I’ve been to Congress, I’ve been to the Senate, and I’ve tried to talk to people about legislation on this issue, and what you see is that the people who are supposed to be protecting little children are terrified of being described as racist.”

Ali asserts that some 25 states refuse to pass legislation banning FGM.

These are children; little girls; between the ages of 2 to 8; they have no idea and from one moment to the next they are held down by people they love. And then chop! Parts of their genitalia are gone! The law must protect them! PLEASE. — Ayaan Hirsi Ali (@Ayaan) November 21, 2018

In conclusion, Carlson declared that he has been inspired to “pound this issue” and “devote time on this show to shining a light on anyone who would stand in the way of protecting a 7-year-old girl from being mutilated without consent.”

Ali announced that she and her foundation are working with an interested law firm to potentially present a challenge to the recent judicial ruling.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst