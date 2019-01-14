America Will “Collapse” With No Wall – Former Ariz. Governor

The United States is at risk of collapsing if the southern frontier is not secured and a barrier built, says former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer.

Brewer delivered the stark warning during an interview on Breitbart News Tonight, asserting a “crisis” has been unfolding at the border for a “long time.”

“I often used to say, a country without a border secured is like a house without walls, it collapses,” Brewer said. “You have to have your houses protected or it will collapse. And if you don’t have a wall on the border, our country is going to collapse. It’s as simple as that. And it doesn’t seem to be something that’s very hard to understand.”

“The Democrats — the left-leaning liberal Democrats — just want open borders. I think that’s very plain.”

“We’ve had a crisis for a long time. It’s ruining our country. Illegal immigration is wrong,” Brewer continued. “If I go to Mexico, I have to go through the Port of Entry, I have to show my ID.”

“Mexico, Canada they all have these rules, but no we can’t do that because we have to be what, compassionate? Well, let’s show a little compassion for our fellow citizens.”

In another recent interview, Brewer offered her encouragement and support for President Trump and his mission to fulfill a critical campaign promise to secure America’s borders.

Brewer believes the President will stand firm in a withering storm of international criticism over the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

“From all those drugs come all these other problems,” she told America Talks Live. “We’ve got to get a handle on it. We need to get our border secure and we need a barrier.”

“I don’t think the president is going to blink . . . he’s going to solve the issue.”

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst