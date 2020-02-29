Americans Avoiding Corona Beer Due to Virus

Many American beer drinkers are avoiding Corona due to the spread of coronavirus, according to a new survey.

The Mexican beer is suffering from a branding hit due to the international spread of a virus with a similar name.

According to a survey conducted by 5W Public Relations, sales are lagging globally for Corona:

38% of beer-drinking Americans would not buy Corona under any circumstances now.

Among those who said they usually drink Corona, only 4% said they would stop drinking Corona, but 14% said they wouldn’t order Corona in a public venue

16% of beer drinking Americans were confused about whether Corona beer is related to the coronavirus.

Branding consultants believe the beer’s name has been hard-hit by the spread of the virus.

“There is no question that Corona beer is suffering because of the coronavirus. Could one imagine walking into a bar and saying “Hey, can I have a Corona?” or “Pass me a Corona,” said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5W Public Relations.

“While the brand has claimed that consumers understand there’s no linkage between the virus and the beer company, this is a disaster for the Corona brand. After all, what brand wants to be linked to a virus which is killing people worldwide.”



