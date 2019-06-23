Antifa Prepares Second Attack on Tucker Carlson’s Home, Posts Posters Around DC To Rally Bullying Mob

A Washington D.C. Antifa chapter is threatening Tucker Carlson by plastering posters all around Washington DC with his home address ahead of another harassment operation at his home.

The group All Out DC is planning an all-out assault on conservative figures on June 6th ahead of a pro-Trump event at Freedom Plaza, targeting Carlson in particular by listing his home address on posters in a rallying cry to bully the Fox News host.

Antifa group @AllOutDistrict is plastering posters around DC targeting Tucker Carlson and posting his home address This is inciting violence @TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety pic.twitter.com/6AuaFTQtKU — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 23, 2019

The Antifa group is also promoting their scheduled attack on Twitter, encouraging other leftists to participate to “put an end to Trump’s white supremacist fantasies.”

“Two days after Trump’s July 4th rally, the alt-right is planning a convergence in the D.C. at Freedom Plaza,” the group posted in a video clip.

🚨Alerta 🚨! The alt-right is coming to DC July 6th. For an organizing clearinghouse https://t.co/V4AIIs4vc6 Together we can stop the alt-right and put an end to Trump’s white supremacist fantasies.#AlloutDC pic.twitter.com/y2G6gnCsxt — All Out DC (@AllOutDistrict) June 10, 2019

“#AllOutDC is calling every one of good conscience to join us in a mobilization against the alt-right. Wherever the alt-right rallies with dozens, or hundreds, it should be met with THOUSANDS.”

Additionally, Antifa also doxxed President Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller, showing his home address on posters.

UPDATE: Antifa DC ⁦@AllOutDistrict⁩ has also doxxed US government official Stephen Miller and posted his address up around the city Report these domestic terrorists to @TwitterSupport at once! pic.twitter.com/J0wHs9DVjA — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 23, 2019

The group names other prominent conservative targets like Laura Loomer, Milo Yiannopoulos and Mike Cernovich.

Carlson was targeted in November by Antifa group Smash Racism DC, where they vandalized his home and car with graffiti, broke his oak front door, and chanted “We know where you sleep at night,” while his terrified wife and child were inside.

Joey Gibson of Patriot Prayer joins to discuss the most most rally that went down last weekend in Portland that resulted in a brutal brawl between Antifa and Patriot Prayer. Even through a bear mace attack, Joey Gibson stood for his right and never backed down from his brethren in arms for unity.