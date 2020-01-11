Armed Burglar Shot Dead By Homeowner – Police

An armed suspect was shot dead by a homeowner during a burglary in Pascagoula, Mississippi, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Walter Williams, 31, is believed to have been involved in other home invasions in the area, local media reports.

“Williams, who is a resident of Pascagoula, allegedly broke into a home on Nathan Hale Drive Tuesday morning just before noon,” WLOX reports. “The homeowner – who was later identified as a longtime employee of the Jackson County Coroner’s Office – shot the intruder, said police.”

“Williams was known to authorities due to being in trouble with the law before. In fact, authorities say he was suspected in more than one burglaries, including one just days before he was fatally shot.”

Officials in a neighboring county were asked to handle the death investigation due to a potential conflict of interest presented by the homeowner’s connection to the local coroner’s office.

The homeowner, whose identity has not been revealed, is reportedly in the process of being appointed as deputy coroner of the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

The case will be turned over a Grand Jury for review, but the homeowner is not expected to face any charges.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst