Australian Military Academy Bans Gender-Specific Pronouns

Members of the Australian Defence Force are being ordered to avoid using gender-specific pronouns such as “he” and “she” according to new protocols detailed in an LGBTI training guide.

The Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA) issued a manual that stresses the importance of “diversity and inclusion practice” for staff and trainees in consideration of a variety of “sexual orientations.”

“There may be occasions where staff are unsure about LGBTI issues or are worried about offending members by saying something inappropriate,” the guide states. “Staff are encouraged to respectfully ask questions to clarify these issues, and are welcome to contact any of the support services identified in this guide.”

A broad range of definitions are offered for terms like “genderqueer,” “pansexual,” and “intersex,” as well as a detailed graphic explaining the supposed differences between gender identity, sexual orientation, biological sex, and gender expression for males, females, and everything in-between.

“Unacceptable behavior” by non-compliant personnel should “be dealt with immediately to ensure that ADFA maintains an inclusive learning and working environment,” the guide states.

“All ADFA personnel need to appreciate that the deliberate use of non-inclusive language, exclusion and bullying due to gender diversity are some of the behaviors which can affect LGBTI members.”

Staffers are instructed how to handle a colleague “coming out,” and also to be aware that mental health issues afflict “LGB+” people at a higher rate than “other sectors of the population.”

“It is my intent to ensure that all ADFA staff are provided with the knowledge and skills required to manage, train and support an increasingly diverse workforce,” explains Brigadier Cheryl Pearce in the Command Intent section of the handbook. “This guide will provide a valuable resource with general information that serves to enable ADFA staff so they are better informed when making decisions regarding the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and/or intersex (LGBTI) community.”

Read the full guide HERE.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst