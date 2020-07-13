Baby Killed, Three Injured in Shooting at Brooklyn Cookout

A 1-year-old baby was killed and three male adults wounded after a shooting at a cookout in Brooklyn on Sunday, according to police.

The boy died from his injuries after being struck in the stomach, despite initially being expected to survive, following the shooting in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

“As many as three suspects drove up in a dark SUV and parked in front of the victims. They hopped out of the vehicle and opened fire,” sources told the New York Post.

Three male victims aged 27, 35, and 36 also suffered gunshot wounds but are expected to survive.

A one year old child is dead. The baby was with his family enjoying a Sunday night in the Summer when someone started shooting . Three people were injured and the baby was killed. This. Must.STOP! We as a community, we as a police department denounce this disgusting violence. pic.twitter.com/R66DVO6cTA — Chief Jeffrey Maddrey (@NYPDCommAffairs) July 13, 2020

“A one year old child is dead. The baby was with his family enjoying a Sunday night in the Summer when someone started shooting,” NYPD Community Affairs Bureau Chief Jeffrey Maddrey tweeted on Monday.

“Three people were injured and the baby was killed. This. Must. STOP! We as a community, we as a police department denounce this disgusting violence.”

A surge of gun violence in New York City has left many children wounded or dead in recent months.

From Saturday afternoon through Sunday, at least 23 people were reportedly shot, including two boys, aged 12 and 15, who were injured in separated shootings.



