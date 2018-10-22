Backlash Over Kleenex Removing ‘Mansize’ Label to Appease SJWs

A decision to rebrand popular “Mansize” Kleenex products at the behest of feminists has been met with mockery on social media, as “rational people” hit back at political correctness gone wild.

The Kimberly-Clark Corporation recently announced it would be changing the name of its Kleenex “Mansize” tissues to “Extra Large” in an effort to appease those who believe the term is outdated or gender-discriminatory, citing a “consistent increase in complaints” regarding the name.

“Kleenex Mansize tissues have been on shelves for the past 60 years. The brand has been characterised by a much larger tissue size, which is both soft and durable,” the company said in a statement. “It was launched at a time when large cotton handkerchiefs were still very popular and Kleenex offered a unique disposable alternative. To this day, it remains one of our most popular products, with over 3.4 million people buying the tissues every year.”

“Kimberly-Clark in no way suggests that being both soft and strong is an exclusively masculine trait, nor do we believe that the Mansize branding suggests or endorses gender inequality.”

“On average men are larger than women,” wrote one Twitter user. “The term mansize is used to imply the tissues are large. Many thanks, Rational People.”

“Give it 10 years love you will pleased your son used mansize tissues rather than your best towels,” another user wrote.

“FFS,” commented TV host and journalist Piers Morgan.

“My son said to me ‘Daddy, are we in a world where companies make disingenuous gestures on the basis of a handful of complainants to get free PR?'” wrote user Geoff Norcott.

Some are now wondering which product names will be next to fall.

“So which other brands might have to ‘man-down,’ if they are not to be scorched by a firestorm of criticism from the PC brigade?” asks Graeme Culliford in a piece for the Sun. “It could be bye bye Mastercard, hello Supremocard. And Royal Mail could be an all-embracing Royal LGBTIQ. Fast-food chain Burger King risks being dethroned over its too-masculine name.”

Infowars editor-at-large Paul Joseph Watson has addressed the left’s attack on language, including a push to change the spelling of “women” to “womxn,” in a new video below –

