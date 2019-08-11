Bannon Slams Castro Doxxing Trump Donors: ‘Radicalized’ Democratic Party Now ‘Turning on Private Citizens’

The “radicalized” Democrat Party weaponizing donations of private American citizens in an intimidation campaign is a “very dangerous” escalation that must “be stopped,” according to former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

“What you’re seeing now is elected officials, Democrats, turning on private citizens who support President Trump,” Bannon told “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo.

“We’ve never had this in this country. This shows you the stability and order that Donald Trump represents versus the chaos and anarchy of the radical left.”

“I am stunned…I gotta tell you, the Democratic Party has become so radicalized and what you see in Castro in unacceptable to weaponize people’s donations, private citizens’ donations,” he continued. “This is going to get very dangerous. This is going to get very dangerous, Maria and it’s got to be stopped.”

“And somebody in the Democratic Party has got to stand up and take leadership,” Bannon added. “They got to call these people out and have to hold them accountable.”

Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro (Texas), brother to presidential candidate Julian Castro, published a list of major San Antonio Trump donors (including their place of business) in an effort to intimidate voters into not contributing to President Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of ⁦@BillMillerBarBQ⁩, owner of the ⁦@HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc⁩. Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’ pic.twitter.com/YT85IBF19u — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) August 6, 2019

Castro also doubled down in the face of intense backlash, especially given the timing of his stunt, which happened just days after two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Congressman Castro, brother of a presidential hopeful for 2020, recently threatened to doxx Trump supporters in an effort to shame them publicly.