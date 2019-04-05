Beto Vows to Sign Reparations Bill If President

Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke told Al Sharpton he would “absolutely” sign proposed reparations legislation if elected president.

Appearing at Sharpton’s 2019 National Action Network convention this week, O’Rourke voiced his support for a bill put forth by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) which would establish a commission to study injustices against African-Americans and recommend remunerative action to rectify those societal inequities.

“Your fellow Texan, Sheila Jackson Lee, has proposed a commission to study reparations,” Sharpton said. “If that passes, and you are President of the United States, would you sign that bill?”

“Yes,” O’Rourke replied. “I had a chance to speak with, and just listen to, and learn from [social justice activist] Bryan Stevenson in Montgomery, Alabama, and learn from his work on working with the community to build a memorial to justice and to peace. He said foundational to reparations is the word ‘repair,’ and foundational to repair is the truth.”

“Until all Americans understand that civil rights are not just those victories that I began with at the outset of my comments, but the injustices that have been visited and continue to be visited on people, we will never get the change that we need to live up to the promise of this country.”

“So, absolutely, I would sign that into law,” O’Rourke concluded.

A video clip of O’Rourke’s remarks shared by NBC News has received more down votes than up votes, and top comments are dominated by viewers accusing the failed Senate candidate of “pandering” for votes.

Fellow 2020 Democrat hopefuls including former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Sen. Cory Booker have also expressed their support for Rep. Lee’s legislation, according to the Associated Press.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst