Big Labor Blasts ‘Green New Deal’ in Letter to AOC

The nation’s largest federation of labor unions eviscerated the ‘Green New Deal’ in a letter to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.)

The AFL-CIO Energy Committee delivered a letter dated March 8 directly to the offices of Ocasio-Cortez and Markey, the proposal’s sponsors, agreeing with them that “climate change must be addressed,” but denouncing the scheme as an economic disaster.

“We welcome the call for labor rights and dialogue with labor, but the Green New Deal resolution is far too short on specific solutions that speak to the jobs of our members and the critical sectors of our economy,” the letter reads. “It is not rooted in an engineering-based approach and makes promises that are not achievable or realistic.”

“We will not accept proposals that could cause immediate harm to millions of our members and their families. We will not stand by and allow threats to our members’ jobs and their families’ standard of living go unanswered.”

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) posted the letter on Twitter.

“The AFL-CIO, which represents 12.5 million workers & includes 55 labor unions, slams the Green New Deal in a letter to Sen. Markey and AOC,” Barrasso wrote. “I agree with the AFL-CIO.”

The @AFLCIO, which represents 12.5 million workers & includes 55 labor unions, slams the #GreenNewDeal in a letter to @SenMarkey & @AOC: “We will not accept proposals that could cause immediate harm to millions of our members and their families.” I agree with the AFL-CIO. pic.twitter.com/pEVhr9Ricr — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) March 11, 2019

Greenpeace founder Patrick Moore recently directed a scathing tweet at Ocasio-Cortez, ridiculing the Deal and asserting it would bring about “mass death.”

“Pompous little twit,” Moore wrote. You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get food into the cities. Horses?”

“If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death.”

@AOC

Pompous little twit. You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death. — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 3, 2019

The American Action Forum, run by former Congressional Budget Office director Douglas Holtz-Eakin, estimates the Green New Deal would cost between $51 and $93 trillion dollars over the course of ten years.



A compilation by Grabien reveals the intellectual capacity of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez perfectly.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst