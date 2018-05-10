A Republican candidate in Georgia released a campaign ad featuring him in a large pick-up truck pledging to return criminal illegal aliens "home."

Brian Kemp also uses the promotion to reveal his commitment to 2nd Amendment rights and to frame himself as the "politically incorrect" small businessman as someone relatable to conservative, non-cosmopolitan Georgia voters.

"I'm Brian Kemp, and I'm so conservative, I blow up government spending," Kemp says. "I own guns that no one's taking away."

Kemp is then shown climbing into a large, late model Ford pick-up truck.

"I've got a big truck just in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take them home myself," Kemp says. "Yup, I just said that."

Kemp's last commercial also evoked outrage from leftists, as it depicted him cleaning a shotgun while vetting a prospective suitor for his daughter - a classicly humorous scenario in Southern, rural society.

"Liberals in the media are losing their minds off a fake controversy," Kemp tweeted in response to the outrage mob. "The real problem they have is that I’m an unapologetic conservative & proud defender of the 2nd Amendment. I won't back down, cave in, or compromise my values."

Recent polling shows Kemp, who has served as the Secretary of State of Georgia since 2010, in a distant second place behind current Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who holds a 30-point lead.

However, 33% of voters remain undecided and a run-off will be necessitated if no candidate garners more than 50% of the vote. The winner will then advance to the general election.

Cagle made national headlines when he spearheaded a move to strip Delta Air Lines of tax breaks on jet fuel after the legacy carrier severed ties with the National Rifle Association in the wake of the Parkland high school massacre.

Georgia voters will head to the polls on May 22nd.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst