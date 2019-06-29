Bill Maher Axes 10 Democrat Candidates After 2-Day Clown World Debate

HBO host Bill Maher attempted to thin out the Democrat herd during his Friday show in response to their disastrous presidential debates earlier this week.

“So look, there’s too many people in this race,” Maher told his guest panel. “We saw them last night and the night before; I think tonight – I’ll give you all veto rights – but I’m gonna get rid of ten of them right now.”

The late-night comedian then presented photos of each of the candidates, and tossed away the ones he felt should no longer be in the race.

Among them included Gov. John Hickenlooper (Col.), Sen. Michael Bennet (Col.), former Rep. John Delaney, Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.), Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, Beto O’Rourke, and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Who Maher decided to axe is notable because he represents a more moderate wing of the Democrats, and isn’t a fan of far-left orthodoxy like censorship and political correctness.

Alex Jones details what was behind the numerous technical and talent gaffes at the clown world dem debates.