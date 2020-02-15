Bill Maher Booed On Show After Mocking Left for Calling Bloomberg Racist

HBO host Bill Maher drew boos from his audience on Friday night after mocking liberal for labeling former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg as racist over his “stop and frisk” policy.

“Bernie Sanders won Iowa and New Hampshire. He’s also leading in the national polls, which means we have a new frontrunner…Michael Bloomberg? What the f—?” Maher said in the opening monologue of his HBO show “Real Time.”

“Well, Bloomberg must be the frontrunner because liberals are calling him a racist,” Maher added, prompting boos from his L.A. audience.

“Keep booing — that’s how you lost the last election,” Maher said.

“Bloomberg does have some blind spots, I’m not going to lie about that. He’s not too good on pot, either,” Maher said to more boos.

“But hey, I will happily vote for him if he is the winning bidder! Trump loves to mock Bloomberg for being short, but he’s not short on cash. He has got ads everywhere. Have you seen this? They’re on Facebook, they’re on YouTube, they’re on television. I saw one on Pornhub, the title was: ‘Rich Daddy Pays for It.’”

The left went ballistic after audio from 2015 surfaced of Bloomberg justifying his “stop and frisk” policy while he was mayor of New York City.

“Ninety-five percent of your murders and murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take the description and Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male minorities 15 to 25…That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city in America. And that’s where the real crime is. You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed,” said Bloomberg in February 2015 at the Aspen Institute.

“People say, ‘Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana who are all minorities!’ Yes, that’s true. Why? Because we put all the cops in the minority neighborhoods. Yes, that’s true. Why’d we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is. And the way you should get the guns out of the kids’ hands is throw them against the wall and frisk them,” Bloomberg added at the time.

