Bill Maher Defends Biden: ‘He’s Not Harvey Weinstein Or R. Kelly’

Likely Democratic 2020 contender Joe Biden’s well-documented history of groping women and children is not that “f-cking serious,” according to HBO host Bill Maher.

On his Friday show “Real Time,” Maher said Americans were getting “a little nitpicky” in the #MeToo era.

“I mean, of course no one likes to be touched unwantingly, and women get a lot more of that than men, but the first person who brought this up said he made her feel ‘gross and uneasy.’ You know what makes me feel ‘gross and uneasy’? A second Trump term,” Maher said.

“He’s not Harvey Weinstein or R. Kelly. He’s more like the TSA. And it’s getting ridiculous. A woman who came forward today said she was touched by one of his speeches,” Maher said of Biden.

Several women have come forward accusing the former vice president of inappropriately touching them, including former Nevada assemblywoman Lucy Flores.

The accusations prompted Biden to release a video on Twitter earlier this week addressing his habit of unsolicited touching.

“Social norms have begun to change, they’ve shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset, and I get it,” Biden said in the video. “I hear what they’re saying. I understand it. I’ll be much more mindful. That’s my responsibility, and I’ll meet it.”

