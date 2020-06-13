Bill Maher: Democrats’ New ‘Defund The Police’ Effort Is A ‘Terrible Idea’

The left’s new effort to “defund the police” is “fucking stupid” and a “terrible idea,” according to leftist HBO host Bill Maher.

On his Friday show “Real Time”, host Bill Maher began with a message slamming the left’s new narrative that the U.S. should defund and disband all of its law enforcement.

“They’re calling it ‘defund the police,’ which sounds bad! That is so Democrats for you,” Maher said. “They must have meetings to be this f—ing stupid about politics. ‘Hey, guys. We’re making some headway here. Um, how can we turn this into something that makes people have to vote for Trump?'”

Maher went on to warn Democrats that following the unpopular path of the far-left won’t bode well for them in November.

“I worry that Democrats are wandering into another purity test that’s not going to serve them well,” Maher said. “And it’s going to be about how much you want to get rid of police altogether.”

Despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of Americans don’t want to defund the police, Democrats are charging ahead with the new slogan ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The “Defund the Police” slogan is similar to the Democrats’ “Abolish ICE” mantra that gained steam after waves of illegal immigrant caravans attempted to breach the southern border in 2018 and 2019.

The defining feature of both slogans isn’t about racial justice — it’s about the left’s contempt for police and law and order of any kind.

A dangerous organization built upon a mountain of lies.