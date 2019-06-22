Bill Maher: ‘Hard to Win Election’ If You ‘Run a Campaign Based on Reparations & Concentration Camps’

HBO host Bill Maher ripped the Democrats, particularly Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), for claiming the U.S. is running concentration camps along the southern border.

“Now, they’re horrible places, I think we all agree it’s just beyond the pale that America would do this to people, and concentration camps, maybe they fit that definition technically,” Maher said on “Real Time” Friday.

“But there are certain words that we just associate with something truly at the ultimate end of horrendous. Holocaust just means a big fire, but we don’t use the word, hey, let’s go have a holocaust, I’ll bring the wieners.”

Maher also explained that the American people aren’t interested in Democrats’ far-left issues and talking points.

“[I]f you want to run a campaign based on reparations and concentration camps, if that’s what — then it’s going to be very hard to win the election,” he added. “I’m not saying you can’t do it, but it would be very hard to argue that this is helping.”

Ocasio-Cortez made waves earlier this week after accusing President Trump of running concentration camps for illegal migrants.

Ocasio-Cortez falsely claims Trump is operating concentration camps, compares the situation to the Holocaust: “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. … ‘Never Again’ means something … we need to do something about it” pic.twitter.com/F2MmZ8y2dT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 18, 2019

And House Democrats held slavery reparations hearings this week, which they consider a main legislative priority going into 2020.

