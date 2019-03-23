Bill Maher: ‘I Don’t Need The Mueller Report To Know’ Trump’s ‘A Traitor’ — ‘I Have a TV’

Late night HBO host Bill Maher threw Special Counsel Robert Mueller under the bus over his concluding the Russia collusion investigation, claiming he doesn’t need to know what’s in his report to know that President Trump is a “traitor.”

During his Friday show “Real Time,” Maher lamented how politically bad it was for the U.S. president to not be a traitor to his nation.

“We don’t know much. I’m just going to go by what we do know, and I must say, I don’t think it looks good,” Maher said.

He went on to admit that the constant fake news about Trump informs him that he is indeed a traitor despite zero evidence.

“No further indictments…Did the Democrats put too much trust in the Mueller report? Because I don’t need the Mueller report to know he’s a traitor. I have a TV,” he said.

Guest Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) tried to assure Maher and his audience that arrests have still been made despite the fact none of them having anything to do with Russian collusion, adding that if they have a Twitter account then they’ve already seen “obstruction of justice.”

“And people are on their way to jail, have gone to jail, there’s probably a farming out of other investigations, but yes if you have a TV or a Twitter account you’ve already seen obstruction of justice,” he said.

