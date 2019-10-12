Bill Maher: My Confidence ‘Waning’ That Joe Biden Can Beat Trump in 2020

HBO late night host Bill Maher admitted that his confidence in Democrat candidate Joe Biden beating President Trump in the 2020 election was “waning.”

During an interview with 2020 candidate Amy Klobuchar on his show “Real Time,” Maher compared Biden to a falling stock,

“I like Joe. He’s never been my favorite,” Maher told Klobuchar on Friday. “If he is the guy to beat Trump, I’m was like, let’s not kill him, because if he is the one. But I must say…my confidence that he can beat Trump is waning. He looks like a depreciating stock to me.”

Maher also noted that Biden represents everything the far-left Democrat hates: straight, old, white men.

“I’m not trying to get Joe out,” he added. “We do need someone in the center who is younger and female-er.”

Biden lost his frontrunner status to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) last week as the Ukraine witch hunt into Trump continued revealing details of his son Hunter’s questionable dealings with energy company Barisma Holdings.

Given that Maher is considered a rational voice within the Democrat party, his remarks may serve as a harbinger of doom for Biden’s campaign, which Infowars predicted months ago.

Joe Biden is projecting his own panic on the President as he stumbles down the campaign trail.

