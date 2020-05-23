Bill Maher Regrets Trump’s Impeachment: ‘Turned Out To Be A Horrible Thing’

HBO late-night host Bill Maher lamented over the Democrats’ impeachment of President Trump, but for all the wrong reasons.

On his Friday show “Real Time,” Maher expressed his frustration to far-left activist Michael Moore that the Democrat impeachment push which took place several months ago was a “horrible thing” because it only “emboldened” Trump, citing his firing of several inspectors general.

“Trump this week, this month, has gotten rid of four inspector generals of different agencies. Impeachment turned out to be a horrible thing. If I knew what I knew now,” Maher complained.

“If I could do it over again, I wouldn’t, because it just emboldened him. Now he can conduct this war on accountability and nobody even — it barely even made the papers.”

“I bet you most people are watching this and going wow I hadn’t heard that. Because the news is all COVID,” he added.

Trump had fired or replaced four inspectors general since April: Intel Community IG Michael Atkinson, Defense Department IG Glenn Fine, State Department IG Steve Linick, and HHS IG Christi Grimm.

Notably, Maher called for Trump to be impeached just last month for “favoring” states that “are nice to him.”

“I find one of the most galling parts about this is that the president is favoring certain states over the others. Governors who are ‘nice’ to him, as he calls it, get a lot of attention and all of the equipment they want,” Maher told Sen. Bernie Sanders. “To me, this is even more of an impeachable offense than what he did with Ukraine or Russia.”

