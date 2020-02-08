Bill Maher to Steve Bannon: ‘I Wish We Had Someone On Our Side As Evil As You’

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon waded into enemy territory on Friday when he made an appearance on liberal comedian Bill Maher’s show “Real Time.”

During the interview, Bannon and Maher had a back-and-forth about Trump’s impeachment, the Democrats’ Iowa caucus catastrophe, and the consequences of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg entering the 2020 race.

“We should’ve had a longer impeachment. We should’ve had Bolton, we should’ve had Mulvaney,” Bannon said, referring to former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

“Witnesses, let ‘em get crossed, but we [Republicans] get the whistleblower, we get the second whistleblower, we get [Rep. Adam] Schiff (D-Calif.) as a factor. Let’s get it all out.”

Later on, Maher tore into the Democrats over their bungling of the Iowa caucus.

“Not everything needs an app! They went and f—ed up the voting!” Maher exclaimed. “Democrats had a brilliant idea: Let’s give brand new technology to 90-year-olds voting in a barn.”

Bannon then pointed out that Bloomberg’s entering the 2020 race wasn’t to beat President Trump, but to “buy out” the Democrat Party away from Bernie Sanders.

“He’s super-rich guy who is going to put billions of dollars to destroy Donald Trump,” Bannon said. “He’s not running against him. It’s a leveraged buyout of the Democratic Party.”

Maher, apparently impressed by Bannon’s insightful political analysis, extended him a backhanded compliment.

“I wish we had someone on our side as as evil as you,” Maher concluded.

The “Shadow” corruption & connections to Buttigieg & Hillary behind the incompetent “front” displayed at the Iowa Democrat Caucus.