Bill Maher Warns: Dems Lose 2020 If Trump Turns Immigration Into ‘Woke Contest’

The Democrats are poised to lose the 2020 presidential election if President Trump frames the issue of immigration as a “woke contest” among the left, warned late night host Bill Maher.

During his Friday HBO show “Real Time,” Maher claimed that if Democrats only try appealing to other Democrats, then Trump wins 2020.

“If it becomes a ‘woke’ contest, then the Democrats lose on this,” Maher said. “Yes, they look better, but it’s impossible not to look better next to him!”

Guest Wendy Sherman, who served in Obama’s State Department, gave all the same tired talking about how Trump somehow created the border crisis by “taking away aid” from Central America, and “putting kids in cages,” but that only made Maher chuckle.

“This is what Democrats say, which only gets other Democrats,” Maher told Sherman. “This is not the speech that is going to win any [swing] voters. You’ve [already] got the compassion vote!”

“You’ve got the compassionate vote, you’ve locked it up,” Maher repeated.

President Trump warned Democrats Friday that his administration was considering moving illegal migrants to sanctuary cities to lessen the Border Patrol’s burden on the southern border, and point out that Democrats would likely not accept migrants despite their open borders rhetoric.

“If the Radical Left Democrats all of a sudden don’t want the Illegal Migrants in their Sanctuary Cities (no more open arms), why should others be expected to take them into their communities? Go home and come into our Country legally and through a system of Merit!” he tweeted.

