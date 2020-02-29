Bill Maher Warns Trump ‘Going To Declare Martial Law’ Over Coronavirus

Anti-Trump late night talk show host Bill Maher claimed that President Trump will declare martial law if the coronavirus outbreak becomes more severe in America.
On Friday during his HBO show “Real Time,” Maher said Trump will likely declare martial law as a way to stay in power permanently.
“Now since Trump, I think, is not going to leave anyway, might as well run Bernie. He’s not,” Maher said. “And by the way, when the virus gets bad, he’s going to declare martial law. Watch that.”
Maher added, “That could happen. That could totally happen.”
The media has been quick to politicize the coronavirus issue, starting with ridiculing Trump after he imposed travel restrictions from China last month.
James Lyons-Weiler joins The Alex Jones Show with guest host Mike Adams to break down his findings on the origin of the coronavirus.