Bill Seeks to Block Coronavirus Aid to States, Cities Giving Money to Illegals

A new bill introduced by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.) would freeze coronavirus crisis aid to cities and states if they are distributing funds to illegal aliens.

The No Bailouts For Illegal Aliens Act “amends the CARES Act to prohibit sending future funds to states or municipalities until they certify they aren’t issuing stimulus checks or other payments to those in the United States illegally.”

The bill would not impact Paycheck Protection Program loans, unemployment provisions, or relief checks currently being offered to Americans under the CARES Act provisions, Cotton’s office has clarified.

“Congress passed the CARES Act to help workers impacted by the China virus pandemic, not to give a handout to those who broke our immigration laws,” Sen. Cotton said in a statement.

“The federal government shouldn’t be subsidizing states’ efforts to send cash to illegal aliens.”

On Monday, illegal aliens began filing for state assistance in California, thanks to a $125 million aid package comprised of $75 million in taxpayer funds and another $50 million contributed by ‘philanthropic groups’ such as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the Blue Shield of California Foundation.

A flood of calls from applicants crashed phone lines within an hour, according to the New York Times.

Seattle’s City Council unanimously passed a resolution seeking at least $100 million in state aid for illegal aliens impacted by the coronavirus crisis.



