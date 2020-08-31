Bodycam Footage: Cop Sustains Gunshot, Takes Down Armed Suspect

A heart-pounding gun battle between an officer and armed suspect was captured on bodycam footage recently released by the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD).

The now-deceased suspect, 44-year-old Michael A. Harris, was wanted for attempted murder after allegedly shooting a woman in the back on Aug. 18, according to WFTV.

Police were alerted Harris may be hiding in an apartment in Holly Hill.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE BELOW

“A perimeter was established around the apartment, at which point officers approached the apartment on foot and then entered to try and arrest Harris,” DBPD explained in a statement.

“Body camera video from officers on scene show Harris attempted to evade the officers by running into a bedroom. As officers tried to enter the bedroom, Harris fired through the open door with a handgun. Law enforcement then exchanged fire repeatedly with Harris, wounding him. He died at the scene.”

Police officer in Daytona, Florida, gets shot and still manages to get up and kill a murder suspect. As you may have guessed, BLM is protesting in Daytona. pic.twitter.com/tiTOE635Wv — Tony (@Mrtdogg) August 30, 2020

During the shootout, an officer was shot in the chest at close range, but was protected by his ballistic vest.

The officer managed to compose himself and continue engaging Harris, who succumbed to his wounds.

“One round struck the ballistic vest of a full-time patrol officer. The vest stopped the bullet from penetrating, leaving him with a bruise in the right chest area. He is expected to recover after he went to Halifax Health Medical Center (HHMC) for treatment,” DBPD said.



Alex Jones breaks down how leftists are ramping up support for violent acts in the streets of America ahead of the divisive 2020 presidential election.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst