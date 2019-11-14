Border Activist Banned From Mentioning ‘Trump’ at Trial

An activist charged with harboring illegal aliens has been ordered not to mention President Trump during his retrial, according to reports.

Scott Warren, a volunteer with No More Deaths, faces 20 years in prison if convicted of felony charges stemming from his alleged actions aiding illegal migrants at the Arizona – Mexico border.

“U.S. District Court Judge Raner Collins granted a motion by prosecutors to bar the mention of the president during the second trial of Scott Warren, just before opening statements began,” the Associated Press reports. “His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury last June.”

Judge Collins stressed the importance that the trial should not be tainted by partisan politics.

“There should be no politics in this case. I’m not going to allow it,” Judge Collins said.

Warren’s attorney, Greg Kuykendall, claims President Trump is to blame for his client’s prosecution, and says the president should be named, “as frequently and repeatedly as anyone wants.”

Prosecutors argued in a motion filed last month that mentioning the Trump administration “would be irrelevant and could unfairly influence the jury.”

Warren’s lawyers have previously argued his apprehension was a retaliatory move in response to a report published by No More Deaths denouncing Border Patrol for destroying water provisions left out for migrants by the group’s volunteers.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst