Border Patrol: 2019 Migrant Numbers Have Surpassed All of 2018

In the fiscal year of 2019, Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has already apprehended more migrants attempting to illegally enter the United States than the entirety of FY2018 – with over five months still to go.

The agency made the announcement on social media, revealing that last year’s totals were surpassed last week, with the vast majority of captures occurring at the southern border.

“As of last week, Border Patrol apprehensions for FY19TD (418,000+) surpassed total apprehensions for FY18 (404,142),” CBP tweeted.

“Along the Southwest border, there have been 414,000+ apprehensions so far this year, compared to 396,579 total in FY18.”



Additionally, CBP revealed that officers have rescued over 1,700 stranded migrants this year, including a 3-year-old child who was discovered abandoned in a field in Texas.

“In FY19TD, Border Patrol agents have already rescued more than 1,700 people,” CBP wrote. “With unforgiving heat on the horizon for much of the country, CBP will rescue thousands more before the end of the fiscal year.”

“Early this morning, USBP Agents found a 3-year-old boy alone and crying in a corn field in TX. He had his name & phone numbers written on his shoes. CBP is attempting to reach his family. We believe the boy was with a larger group that ran when they encountered Agents.”



Mark Morgan, who led Customs and Border Patrol under President Obama, recently warned the illegal migration catastrophe on the southern frontier is the worst in American history.

“This is a question that people really need to pay attention to: I am saying, based on 30 years of public service, that the crisis we face right now along the Southwest border is actually the worst we’ve ever experienced in our history — the worst,” Morgan said.

“We’re going to reach a million this year — that means we’re going to allow 650,000 into this country, much of which we don’t know who they are and we’ll never hear from them again.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst