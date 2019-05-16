Border Patrol: Apprehension Numbers “Off the Charts”

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has warned the migrant crisis at the southern border is spiraling out of control, citing astronomical numbers of illegal aliens and ‘families’ being apprehended by agents.

CBP has captured over half a million illegal aliens since October 1st alone – more than any entire fiscal year in a decade.

“Border Patrol’s apprehension numbers are off the charts,” CBP tweeted. “Nearly 520,000 people have been apprehended on the SW border this FY.”

“In the past 7 days, agents have averaged 4,500+ arrests per day. USBP has already surpassed the TOTAL SW border apprehensions of every FY since 2009.”



The agency also revealed that tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors are currently in custody, contributing to a large portion of total apprehensions.

“The number of family units & unaccompanied children has skyrocketed to 64% of SW border apprehensions,” CBP announced. “So far this year, USBP has apprehended more than 285,000 family units & nearly 50,000 unaccompanied children. In the month of April alone, CBP had 42,000 children in custody.”



Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently disclosed findings that a stunning 87 percent of purported family units are ignoring court orders to attend hearings to determine the legitimacy of their asylum claims.

Additionally, border authorities have released new data indicating that agents are detaining some 2,400 families daily – while discovering more than 25 percent of family claims are fraudulent, as Infowars reported last week.



