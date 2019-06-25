Border Patrol Arrests Migrant Previously Convicted of Attempted Murder in US

A Mexican national who was previously deported after serving a lengthy prison sentence for attempted murder in the U.S. was arrested while attempting to illegally cross back into the country, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Pedro Tiempo-Garcia, 45, was apprehended by border agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station in south Texas after he illegally crossed the Rio Grande River last week.

“During processing, records checks revealed that Tiempo-Garcia was arrested in Rocksprings for murder in 2001, was subsequently convicted of attempted capital murder, and sentenced to 22 years incarceration,” CBP said in a statement.

“He was deported in February 2019 after serving 18 years of his sentence.”

Tiempo-Garcia has been charged with Reentry After Deportation and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

“Our agents are committed to stop all threats that attempt to enter the United States,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “The arrest of this criminal alien is especially significant due to the severity of his crimes within the Del Rio Sector communities.”

CBP also revealed that a previously convicted and deported child molester was arrested last week after entering the U.S. embedded in a “group of family units.”

“Record checks revealed that 41-year-old Juan Rojas-Rodriguez, a previously deported Mexican national, was convicted of sex with a minor under 14 years of age in California in 1996,” CBP said in a report.

“Rojas-Rodriguez was last deported in 2008 after immigration officials encountered him at the Lompoc Federal Correction Institution in California.”



