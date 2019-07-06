Border Patrol Arrests Smuggler With 33 Migrants Locked Inside 100-Degree Trailer

A Mexican human smuggler was arrested after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) discovered 33 illegal migrants locked inside an extremely hot trailer.

Border Patrol agents flagged a tractor-trailer for secondary inspection at an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 19 near Nogales, Arizona, on Tuesday night.

“A search of the trailer filled with produce from Mexico, led agents to discover 33 foreign nationals from Mexico and El Salvador hiding inside,” CBP announced in a statement. “The group concealed inside the trailer included 12 juveniles in age from three to 17, a pregnant female, and a convicted felon.”

“The interior of the trailer was nearly 100 degrees, causing imminent danger to the people locked inside with no means of egress. Although the trailer was equipped with a refrigeration unit, the driver did not have it turned on.”

The driver, a 37-year-old Mexican national, was taken into custody and charged with felony human smuggling.

The migrants were taken into CBP custody and are being processed for immigration violations.

“In an effort to prevent fatalities at the hands of smugglers, Department of Homeland Security has recently launched ‘Operation Safeguard’ to educate the public and the trucking industry on the life-threatening dangers involved in using commercial conveyances to smuggle humans,” the agency said.



