Border Patrol Captures Deported Rapist Back In US

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents arrested a Guatemalan national with a previous rape conviction after he illegally re-entered the country via the southern border.

Jose Jose Baltazar was discovered hiding in a cave near Presidio, Texas, along with 11 other illegal aliens who had recently crossed into the U.S. and were hiking north.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a Guatemalan national previously convicted of rape in Indiana and deported in January 2019. The man was part of a group of 12 apprehended Sunday near Presidio, TX. More via @CBPWestTexas: https://t.co/8kde9r16GR pic.twitter.com/At6ni64Pvv — CBP (@CBP) December 5, 2019



“On Saturday, November 30, at approximately 9:00 p.m. agents assigned to the Presidio Station discovered footprints of several individuals near the Rio Grande River,” CBP explained in a statement.

“On Sunday, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Presidio Agents with the assistance of the CBP Alpine Air Unit using helicopter AS350 encountered 12 individuals hiding in caves. The individuals were dressed in camouflage and had carpet on the soles of their shoes. The carpet attached to the shoes is used to help hide footprints while traveling through the desert.”

Upon processing, it was discovered that Baltazar had a prior rape conviction in Jackson County, Indiana, in 2015.

“The apprehensions made by our agents in the desert of West Texas have a direct impact on the safety of the communities in which we live and work,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said.

“They also have a direct impact on the communities in the interior of the United States, this individual previously pleaded guilty to rape and he will not be going back to that community.”

Baltazar was sentenced to five years in prison following the conviction, and was deported back to Guatemala on January 23, 2019.

CBP recently apprehended two convicted murders re-entering the U.S. illegally during separate incidents just three days apart, as Infowars reported in November.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst