Border Patrol Captures Seven Sex Predators in Three Days

Seven convicted sexual predators were caught attempting to illegally enter the United States in separate incidents spanning three days, according to the acting head of Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The arrests were made by Border Patrol agents operating in multiple states, including Texas and California.

“In just 3 days, USBP apprehended 7 previously convicted sex offenders attempting to illegally cross the US/MX border w/ charges of: rape, lewd acts on a child under 14, sex w/ a minor, sexual assault, sexual assault of a child, molestation of a child,” CBP chief Mark Morgan tweeted on Monday.

“Borders matter!” he added.



Two of the arrests occurred in the El Centro Sector in California on Friday and Saturday.

Both apprehensions involved male illegal aliens from Mexico — one who had been sentenced to probation for “sex with a minor” in California, and another who had served time in prison for sexual assault in New Jersey.

A third incident in California came when “agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint encountered a woman with an active federal warrant for ‘Failure to Appear,'” CBP explained in a statement.

“Additionally, records checks revealed that the woman, a 32-year-old United States citizen, had a conviction on April 24, 2017, for ‘Annoy/Molest children’ out of San Bernardino, California. The woman was sentenced to 36 months probation and 30 days jail.”

Two more Mexican illegals were caught in separate events in Texas.

A vehicle stopped on Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety was found to be carrying multiple illegal aliens, including a man convicted in Dallas County of “indecency with a child.”

Agents in McAllen, TX, apprehended another man two days later who had been convicted of “aggravated sexual assault of a child” in Henderson County.

Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott announced on Monday that 341 miles of new border wall system have now been completed, and another 397 miles are either under construction or in the pre-construction phase.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst