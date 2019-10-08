Border Patrol Chief Announces Wall Progress

Construction of the barrier along the U.S. southern border is in full swing, with many miles completed and many more in the pipeline, according to Border Patrol chief Carla Provost.

Provost posted an update about the wall’s progress on social media, announcing that 71 miles have been completed, and another 438 are either under construction or in pre-construction.

“I’m happy to update you on the new border wall system’s progress,” Provost wrote, including a graphic providing additional information. “We’ve completed 71 miles with another 162 under construction.”

“New barrier, tech, and roads will help my agents immensely in their efforts to secure the border, stay safe & protect America.”

The graphic revealed that 276 miles of border barrier are in the pre-construction phase, and that 78,000 tons of steel have been used thus far, as well as 138,000 tons of concrete.

On September 30, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) notified the public that three contracts totaling $813 million in value had been awarded for three new sections of brand new wall that will span over 60 miles in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, the busiest sector for illegal immigration and cocaine and marijuana seizures.

“The border wall system will include an 18-30 foot tall steel bollard wall, all-weather roads, lighting, enforcement cameras, and other related technology to create a complete enforcement zone,” CBP explained in a statement. “Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2020, pending availability of real estate, and will take place in locations where no barriers currently exist.”

“CBP continues to implement President Trump’s Executive Order 13767 – also known as Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements – taking steps to expeditiously plan, design, and construct a physical wall using appropriate materials and technology to most effectively achieve operational control of the southern border.”

