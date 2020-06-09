Border Patrol Has Already Encountered as Many Sex Predators in 2020 as All of Last Year

Border Patrol agents have encountered nearly as many convicted sexual predators in the first half of 2020 as the entirety of 2019.

After apprehending or repelling 23 convicted sex offenders during the month of May, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is already leveling with last year’s totals.

“Every day, Border Patrol agents protect the US from dangerous criminals and drugs,” CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan tweeted on Monday.

“In May alone, USBP agents encountered 23 convicted sex offenders. They’ve encountered almost as many sex offenders as they did in all of FY19. It’s only June.”

Over the weekend, @CBPRGV Border Patrol agents arrested 3 illegal aliens convicted of or wanted for child-sex crimes. We will not let these dangerous criminals enter the country. @CBP agents and officers remain vigilant! https://t.co/ORrG9Wdo6W https://t.co/h7Bco4N0w9 — Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) June 9, 2020

Additionally, three more child sex predators were arrested during the past weekend, all of whom are Mexican nationals.

“Saturday morning, Falfurrias agents arrested a Mexican national attempting to circumvent the checkpoint by traveling on the vast ranch lands of Brooks County,” CBP reports regarding one suspect.

“During processing, record checks revealed an active warrant for his arrest issued by the Morgantown North Carolina Police Department. The warrant is for sexual assault, statutory rape of a child. The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the subject.”

CBP has provided a list of examples of recent apprehensions in a related press release.

“Transnational criminal networks don’t do background checks on the people they help smuggle into the country,” said Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott. “Our vigilance makes this country safer, one encounter at a time.”



Watch Tucker Carlson call out major corporations for funding nationwide Black Lives Matter protests that have turned into violent riots.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst