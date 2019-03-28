Border Patrol: Monday’s “Record” Migrant Surge Surpassed on Tuesday

The migrant crisis on the southern frontier is spiraling out of control, with the Border Patrol announcing that the biggest single-day surges in more than a decade have occurred twice this week alone.

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) shared the stunning details on Twitter just hours after CBP chief Kevin McAleenan declared the U.S. has reached the “breaking point.”

“CBP saw the highest total of apprehensions and encounters in over a decade on Monday, with 4,000 migrants either apprehended or encountered at ports of entry in a single day,” the agency wrote. “Yesterday, that record was broken again—4,117 in a single day.”

#CBP saw the highest total of apprehensions and encounters in over a decade on Monday, with 4,000 migrants either apprehended or encountered at ports of entry in a single day. Yesterday, that record was broken again—4,117 in a single day. pic.twitter.com/muQmDfat3L — CBP (@CBP) March 27, 2019

During a press conference in El Paso on Wednesday, Commissioner McAleenan warned the system is effectively collapsing as Central Americans stream towards the U.S., knowing virtually all will make it in.

“Two weeks ago, I briefed the media and testified in Congress that our immigration system was at the breaking point,” McAleenan said. “That breaking point has arrived this week at our border.”

“CBP is facing an unprecedented humanitarian and border security crisis all along our Southwest border. And nowhere has that crisis manifested more acutely than here in El Paso. On Monday and Tuesday, CBP started the day with over 12,000 migrants in our custody. As of this morning, that number was 13,400. A high number for us is 4,000. A crisis level is 6,000. 13,000 is unprecedented.”

President Trump has indicated he is considering closing the southern border, a measure he has threatened to take before.

“Mexico is doing NOTHING to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our Country. They are all talk and no action,” Trump tweeted. “Likewise, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have taken our money for years, and do Nothing. The Dems don’t care, such BAD laws. May close the Southern Border!”

“We have a National Emergency at our Southern Border. The Dems refuse to do what they know is necessary – amend our immigration laws. Would immediately solve the problem! Mexico, with the strongest immigration laws in the World, refuses to help with illegal immigration & drugs!”



