Brazil Prez, Trump Band Together to Bash “Fake News”

President Trump and visiting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took shots at the mainstream media during a state visit at the White House, with both men attacking the “fake news” at a joint press conference.

Bolsonaro, who has often been called “Trump of the Tropics,” is on his inaugural trip to the U.S. since his stunning election win, culminating in today’s highly-anticipated first meeting between the kindred nationalist-populist leaders.

“May I voice my adoration and recognition to President Trump on this beautiful day where we seal a promising alliance between the two most promising and largest democracies in the Western Hemisphere,” Bolsonaro said. “May God bless Brazil and may God bless the United States of America.”

“May I say that Brazil and the United States stand side by side in their efforts to ensure liberties and respect to traditional family lifestyles with respect to God our creator… and against fake news.”

Later in the press conference, President Trump praised his counterpart’s adoption of Trump’s signature ‘fake news’ phrase, asserting that their election wins were made all the more improbable by relentless negative coverage by globalist media.

President Trump says he’s “very proud” to hear Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro use the term “fake news” https://t.co/2fQNgKJFN3 pic.twitter.com/UHniKJ4kLL — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 19, 2019

“The incredible thing is that we can win an election and we have such a stacked deck, and that includes networks, frankly,” Trump said. “You look at the news, you look at the newscasts — I call it ‘fake news.’”

“I’m very proud to hear the President use the term ‘fake news,’” Trump said, gesturing towards Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro also expressed his confidence that President Trump will be reelected in 2020.

“It’s an internal affair, we will respect whatever the ballots tell us on 2020,” Bolsonaro said. “But I do believe Donald Trump is going to be reelected.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst