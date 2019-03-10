Bus Aide Snatches MAGA Hat Off 14-Year-Old Student’s Head – Report

A school bus aide allegedly yanked a Trump hat off a 14-year-old student’s head who was celebrating hat day and his “pride in Trump’s America.”

Immediately after boarding the bus, the aide shouted “boy, if you don’t take that hat off this bus,” according to surveillance footage that is part of the incident’s investigation.

“I was really confused, I was like ‘I can’t wear this?’” Said the student. “She, like, threatened me with a referral and threatened to turn the bus around.”

“I said ‘write me up, I didn’t do anything wrong,’ and then she yanked my hat off. It was crazy.”

Other students on the bus, who were allowed to wear their different hats, began texting the boy’s mother about what happened.

The mother went to the police after she was told she wouldn’t be able to see the footage of the incident until after the school district completed its investigation.

“We’re able to confirm that the hat was removed from the child,” said Lieutenant Ryan Grimsdale. “The crux of our investigation will be the interaction directly, physically with the child and how that panned out.”

Correspondingly, Trump supporters have been dealing with confrontations and even assault from leftists since his presidential campaign began in 2015.

A recent example involves the investigation of Zachary Greenberg, 28, who was charged with assaulting a Trump supporter on UC-Berkeley’s campus.

Despite video footage of the incident, an analyst says Greenberg could go “unpunished” because jurors may not see all of the evidence.



Katy joins David Knight to discuss the future for Europeans that increasingly don’t recognize their own “homeland.”