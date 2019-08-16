Bus Driver Suspended For Refusing to Operate Pro-LGBT Vehicle

A bus driver in the UK has been suspended for refusing to operate a vehicle emblazoned with a pro-LGBT emblem following a complaint on social media, according to his employer.

After a rider alleged that a driver had declined to pilot a public bus in Norwich, England, because it promoted an agenda he opposed, Konectbus replied that they were investigating the incident and had suspended him.

“Today I was waiting for the 501 bus to thickthorn and we were told by the driver we had to wait for him to swap buses as ‘this bus promotes homosexuality and I refuse to drive it’ due to the multicoloured ‘501’ sign . . . Norwich doesn’t appreciate homophobia,” wrote a female Twitter user who also tagged the BBC in an additional post.

“I complained to the staff at the station and they were already aware of who I was talking about, so why has nothing been done? I’m aware everyone is entitled to their own views however, if you can’t do your job properly because of your bigotry, maybe you need rethink your choices,” she continued.



Konectbus responded to the tweet, announcing that the driver may have committed a thought crime.

“Good morning – many thanks for getting in touch about this incident. Our management team has been made aware and it is being taken very seriously. We find this attitude, behaviour and level of customer service completely unacceptable,” the company wrote.

“Go East Anglia prides itself on values that support diversity and inclusion and has been a champion of Norwich Pride since 2017. We particularly want all customers of whatever background or sexual orientation to feel comfortable on our services.”



“As a company we do not condone any behaviour from our drivers that does not support this view. The driver involved in this incident has been suspended and a full investigation is underway.”



Multiple tweets from Konectbus about the incident have been ‘ratioed,’ with users pointing out that conscientious objection should be allowed and that a double standard may be in play.



“There is a huge middle ground between hate/ fear and promote/celebrate, it’s where most reasonable ordinary people live,” wrote one responder. “Forcing somebody to drive a rainbow bus is like making them wear pro gay clothing and SHOULD NOT be done if they object.”



