California Restaurant Bans Face Masks

A restaurant in California has banned face masks and refuses to serve customers wearing them, according to reports.

The Apple Bistro in Placerville is bucking current ‘public health’ orders, making it known face masks are not a welcome accessory at the eatery.

“No social conditioning. No oxygen deprivation mask. No latex dirty germ spreader,” reads a sign posted outside the establishment. “Not required here. This may not be for you.”

These signs are posted on Apple Bistro’s door. Owner was unhappy I was wearing a mask inside his restaurant. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/3LtWrqzF3r — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) July 17, 2020

Other photos from the property indicate management has posted notices informing customers and government officials that mask mandates are potentially illegal in the United States.

Apple Bistro in Placerville, CA – refusing to serve customers wearing masks!! Do yourself a favor and avoid this place at all costs! pic.twitter.com/Yfpe064rIv — avi 🦎 (@illingston) July 20, 2020

“Attn Government Agents. Please provide lawful and necessary consideration to aid the bearer in the unimpeded exercise of constitutionally protected rights. Thank you for your understanding and assistance,” a sign states.

At least one prospective diner claims she was turned away due to her face mask.

“I was just asked to leave this cafe, when I went in [to] grab an apple pie,” one woman wrote. “Why? Because I was wearing a mask.”

County officials have informed local media that businesses such as the Apple Bistro will likely receive visits from authorities who may issues warnings and fines if they refuse to make customers muzzle themselves.



