Canadian Police Order Reporter Not to Call Soleimani a ‘Terrorist’

A Canadian journalist was threatened with arrest by Toronto police for calling slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani a “terrorist.”

Rebel Media’s David Menzies was reporting on a candlelight vigil held for Soleimani by Muslims in Toronto when he was approached by officers demanding he stop using the word “terrorism” in reference to Soleimani, who was officially designated as a terrorist by the U.S. government in 2007.

“If I hear any more complaints about you using the word ‘terrorism,’ I’m going to be back here,” an officer warned Menzies.

“I can’t call a terrorist, a ‘terrorist?'” Menzies asked.

“Not in this sort of environment — no, you can’t,” the officer replied. “That’s going to incite a breach of the peace and that is Canadian law. Am I clear? It’s a breach of the peace. You will be placed under arrest.”

“You’re not to use that word again, in here, in this environment. Do you understand me?”

The officer then pressed Menzies, demanding to know why he was in the crowd asking questions.

Additional officers formed a line, separating Menzies from the crowd.

“I’m a big fan of law enforcement, but as you just heard, evidently I am not allowed to call a terrorist, a ‘terrorist,’ because that would be inciteful,” Menzies said to the camera.

“I thought we had free speech in Canada, freedom of expression, freedom of the press. Right now, Canadian law enforcement looks like Sharia law enforcement.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst