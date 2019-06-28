Catholic Bishop Escorts Migrants Over Border in Publicity Stunt

An American Catholic bishop staged a protest against U.S. immigration laws and enforcement by escorting Central American migrants across the Lerdo International Bridge into Texas on Thursday.
Surrounded by media and activists holding large images of migrant children, El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz slammed the federal government in both Spanish and English for “inhumane” treatment of migrants pouring illegally into the United States.
“This government and this society are not well.”
Seitz and a Mexican priest reportedly prayed over a Honduran family while escorting them across the international bridge to make an asylum claim with U.S. authorities.
“The family was initially stopped in the middle of the bridge, as tempers flared between reporters and border officers who were momentarily unclear about whether to allow journalists to cross into U.S. territory as temperatures topped 100 degrees,” the Dallas Morning News reports. “The family was finally taken into custody by U.S. officials.”
Seitz published a “Pastoral Letter on Migration” in 2017, condemning the Trump administration and calling for a “moratorium” on deportations of illegal immigrants.
Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst