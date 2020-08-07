CBP Chief Raises Alarm on Surge of Single Male Illegals at Border

Many illegal aliens attempting to enter the U.S. via the southern border are single males from Mexico who fight to escape capture, according to the acting head of Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In comments delivered in conjunction with the publishing of CBP’s operational results for July, agency chief Mark Morgan revealed that border agents are encountering fewer ‘family units’ and more lone men.

“Last month, 78% of our total enforcement encounters were migrants from Mexico,” Morgan tweeted on Thursday.

“This new surge of single adult Mexican males are not simple turning themselves over to USBP like we saw the families doing—they’re running and fighting. Doing everything to avoid apprehension.”

A total of 38,347 migrants were apprehended at the southern border in July, with 33,938 being single adults, 1,990 family units, and 2,419 unaccompanied minors.

In contrast, during July of 2019, nearly 72,000 migrants were apprehended, with 23,881 being single adults and 42,543 supposedly apart of family units.

As the U.S. continues to take on the challenges posed by COVID-19, we must also secure our borders from illegal aliens who show complete disregard of even the most basic application of health and sanitary precautions, which have become our new norm in our fight against COVID-19. — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) August 6, 2020

“Despite the dangers posed by COVID-19, illegal migration continues—putting American lives at risk. Migrants continue to ignore their countries’ stay-at-home guidance and ignore the guidance of global medical experts,” Morgan said.

“As the U.S. continues to take on the challenges posed by COVID-19, we must also secure our borders from illegal aliens who show complete disregard of even the most basic application of health and sanitary precautions, which have become our new norm in our fight against COVID-19.”



