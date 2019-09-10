CBP Chief: “We Need Mexico to do More” on Migration

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner (CBP) Mark Morgan commended Mexico for their cooperative efforts to reduce the flow of migrants through their country, but called on them to “do more.”

During a press briefing, Morgan revealed that the number of migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border has been falling steadily — a 56 percent decrease since the crisis reached a crescendo in May — but stressed that the effort has only just begun.

In August, CBP apprehended or deemed inadmissible 64,000 migrants, a drop from 144,000 in May.

“Why do we see, in 90 days, a 56 percent reduction? The President has made it very clear that he’s going to use every tool available to him and this administration to address this unprecedented crisis at the southern border,” Morgan said. “We have seen historic agreements and policies put in place by this administration; an unprecedented network of initiatives, from regulatory reforms, policy changes, interior enforcement efforts. The list goes on and on, what this administration has done that resulted in this 56 percent decrease.”

“In addition to that, let’s talk about the government of Mexico. The government of Mexico has taken meaningful and unprecedented steps to help curb the flow of illegal immigration to our border.”

Morgan explained Mexico has created a “new national guard within their country,” deploying 10,000 troops to their southern border with Guatemala and 15,000 troops to their northern border with the U.S.

Mexico has apprehended roughly 134,000 illegal migrants so far in 2019, up from 83,000 during the entire 2018 calendar year.

“Even though Mexico has… joined the United States, as well as our Northern Triangle partners, and really stepped up as true partners and really are really seeing this as a regional crisis, and they have stepped up in unprecedented ways — we need them to do more. We need Mexico to do more,” Morgan stressed.

“We need to make sure that they’re sustaining the efforts right now; that the national guard — the 25,000 troops they have deployed — stay on target, stay on task. We need them to continue to join and expand the [Migrant Protection Protocols], which is a game-changer right now with respect to stemming the flow.”

“Mexico needs to continue to work with our intelligence folks to use information, share intelligence, and develop target enforcement actions at strategic locations in their country,” he continued. “So they are stepping up in unprecedented ways, but we need them to continue to sustain that, and we need them continue to do more.”



