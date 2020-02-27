CEOs of Three of World’s Biggest Companies Resign in Single Day

Chief executives at three of the world’s biggest companies announced their resignations in just one day.

Head honchos at Mastercard, Walt Disney Co., and Salesforce, which all sit in the top half of the Fortune 500, are stepping aside, leaving many to speculate about the strange confluence of high-profile departures.

Robert Iger, who has helmed Walt Disney Co. since 2005, will retain the role of Executive Chairman through 2021, but will be replaced as CEO by Bob Chapek.

“With the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO,” Mr. Iger said in a statement released Tuesday.

“I have the utmost confidence in Bob and look forward to working closely with him over the next 22 months as he assumes this new role and delves deeper into Disney’s multifaceted global businesses and operations, while I continue to focus on the Company’s creative endeavors.”

Mastercard’s Ajay Banga will also transition from CEO to Executive Chairman effective Jan. 1, 2021, the company announced.

Banga will be replaced by Chief Product Officer Michael Miebach.

“Mastercard’s announcement came a day after the credit card company warned the coronavirus outbreak could hit its 2020 revenue. The stock traded 1.6% lower in the premarket,” CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Keith Block, who served as co-CEO of top customer-relationship management firm Salesforce, stepped down on Tuesday.

Block will remain as Advisor to the CEO, the company explained in a statement.



Matt Bracken guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to warn the world about the actual dangers of a global pandemic.

Also, Ultra 12 is back by popular demand! Get the ultimate source of energy at 40% off now!

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst