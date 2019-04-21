Cheers! Trump Tweets Mueller Report ‘By The Numbers’ — Zero Collusion, Zero Obstruction

President Trump tweeted out a short video Saturday showing the staggering data behind Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, all of which amounted to no collusion or obstruction.

The video showed just how much money was spent and how many resources were used in Mueller’s 2-year witch hunt.

– $30+ million spent

– 18 Angry Democrats

– 675 Days

– 2,800+ Subpoenas

– 500+ Witnesses

– 0 Collusion

– 0 Obstruction

Trump also said his vindication was “pretty amazing” considering he endured the partisanship of the “greatest witch hunt in American history.”

“The end result of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. political history is No Collusion with Russia (and No Obstruction). Pretty Amazing!” he said.

The end result of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. political history is No Collusion with Russia (and No Obstruction). Pretty Amazing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2019

