Chicago Driver Intentionally Ran Over Mother, Daughter in Looting-Tied Truck – Officials

A suspect has been charged with first degree murder after hitting two women with his truck and returning to fatally run over one of them a second time following a looting spree in Chicago, according to officials.

Zoraleigh Ryan, 55, and her daughter were struck while crossing the street after dinner at a local restaurant at roughly 10:15 p.m. on Monday night, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Edgar Roman, 25, is accused of intentionally running the women down at a high rate of speed – and then running one of them over again.

“Police and prosecutors said Roman got out of the SUV, standing about 10 feet away as a bystander rushed to aid Ryan, who was thrown against the curb, and her daughter,” the Patch reports.

“Prosecutors said Roman got back into the SUV and drove a few car lengths away before speeding down Hubbard and circling back, this time revving his engine as he aimed to hit the women again.”

Roman attempted to report his vehicle stolen later that night following a chase with police, authorities say.

“Cops pursued the truck through River North until it rammed several barricades near the Merchandise Mart, causing its hood to fly off,” CWB Chicago reports.

“Roman managed to speed away from officers, but cops found the rest of his truck abandoned on a side street near Montrose and the Kennedy Expressway around 11:30 p.m., according to police.”

Roman was arrested at a local precinct after attempting to report his SUV as stolen.

“We have reason to believe that this vehicle was involved in looting. Detectives have not made that determination yet. But, there’s some witness statements that suggest it. We know that the looters drive extremely fast and recklessly. That was what this vehicle was doing. It struck this woman at a high speed on Hubbard Street, dragged her for a block and didn’t stop,” said Alderman Brian Hopkins.

“The looters have no regard for the safety of others. And the driver of this vehicle was driving in a manner consistent with that. I believe that, because this vehicle was driving in such a reckless manner downtown, that it was connected to the looting incidents.”

Roman now faces charges for first degree murder, attempted murder, and other crimes.



