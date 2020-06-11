Chicago Launches Soros-Backed Coronavirus Fund For Illegals

Illegal aliens living in Chicago will soon have access to a $5 million cash assistance program created for those who did not qualify for coronavirus relief from the federal government.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the “Chicago Resiliency Fund,” launched by the city in conjunction with non-profit organization The Resurrection Project and backed by George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

Eligible “Chicagoans,” including illegal aliens and families with mixed immigration statuses, will receive up to $1,000 cash per household starting in mid-June.

“This fund serves as a critical resource for the thousands of Chicagoans who so sorely need support and relief from the impact of COVID-19, but are unable to receive it through the federal government’s own stimulus channels,” Mayor Lightfoot said in a press release. “As part of my fight to mitigate the effects of economic hardship and poverty in Chicago, I know that what people struggling right now need is money, and this fund will get them just that to make ends meet.”

“I applaud The Resurrection Project and the Open Society Foundations for taking such bold action for our communities, especially during this time of unprecedented need. We will get through this crisis together, and I look forward to continuing our shared mission to revitalize our neighborhoods and ensure every resident has access to all the opportunities our great city has to offer.”

The city of Chicago reportedly received a $1 million grant from Open Society Foundations, along with a $4 million contribution from an anonymous donor.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the role that essential workers, especially undocumented immigrants, play in our society. This is now finally recognized by almost everyone – but not, unfortunately, by the federal government, which has excluded millions from emergency relief – including US citizens,” said Patrick Gaspard, president of Open Society Foundations.

“The Open Society Foundations commends the City of Chicago for standing up for these essential workers and their families. We are enormously grateful to the anonymous donor who has stepped in with an additional $4 million to support essential workers, and we look forward to a day when essential and undocumented, workers are included in federal relief packages.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst