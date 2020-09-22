Chicago Postal Workers Threaten to Halt Service After Multiple Mail Carriers Shot

United States Postal Service workers are mulling a freeze on deliveries to some dangerous neighborhoods in Chicago after multiple mail carriers were shot on the job.

At least two Post Office employees were struck with gunfire in separate incidents, and a third was pelted with paintballs fired from a moving vehicle on a residential block.

Now they say it may be too hazardous to continue delivering on some routes.

A 24-year-old woman was critically injured in a drive-by shooting while delivering mail on the morning of Sept. 10th, according to ABC7.

She was hit four times in the flurry of gunfire, but Chicago police said they did not believe the victim was the intended target.

Less than three miles away and 24 hours later, a mail carrier was shot with paintballs by suspects in a passing car.

“That’s a traumatic experience, especially when you had a coworker shot the day before,” said Mack Julion, a local chapter president of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

“It’s not funny, these are federal employees… Our members are at work trying to do their job, trying to support their families, trying to serve the community.”

Another letter carrier survived a gunshot wound to the back of his head after getting caught in gang crossfire in the Brighton Park neighborhood in March.

“I would say a lot of our members are terrified,” Julion said.

“They are terrified of this random violence. It can happen to them, too.”



