Chris Wallace: Biden ‘Not Doing Really Any Serious Interviews’ Ahead of Democrat National Convention

Fox News host Chris Wallace expressed his dismay over former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign refusing to participate in any interviews just one week ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show”, Wallace explained that in his many decades of covering presidential elections, he’s never seen a campaign proactively hiding its candidate and holding out on its top officials from appearing on any Sunday programs.

“I’ve been doing Sunday shows with conventions. I started on ‘Meet the Press’ in 1988. I’ve been doing it on and off…Thirty-two years,” Wallace said. “And it always happens that the Sunday before the convention, the campaign puts out top officials to preview the convention and to say, this is what we’re going to try to get accomplished.”

“So, you know, we were counting all week on having a top official from the Biden campaign, the campaign manager, the top pollster, the chief strategist, to talk about what they’re going to talk about during this next week. They are not putting anybody out. And at first I thought, well, maybe it’s because it’s Fox News and they’re boycotting us. No, they’re not putting anybody out on any of the Sunday shows.

“Point, I don’t understand what’s going on here,” Wallace continued. “This is the damnedest thing I’ve ever seen, that you would — you know, you’re basically giving a campaign. And as I say, it’s a traditional thing. We’re going to do it for the Republicans a week from Sunday, what are you trying to accomplish this week? And they — the Biden campaign isn’t putting anybody out. And this just is of a piece with the vice president not doing really any serious interviews, not answering any questions since the rollout.”

Biden’s campaign had previously rejected Wallace’s invitation for an in-depth interview following a tough one-on-one with President Trump last month.

“The fact is, the president is out there. He’s out there in this broiling heat with me for an hour, he took all the questions,” Wallace told colleague Bret Baier. “You can like his answers or dislike them but he had answers and Joe Biden hasn’t faced that kind of scrutiny, hasn’t faced that kind of exposure.”

Wallace even signed off his show “Fox News Sunday” by adding that he invited Biden for interview but was turned down.

“We’ll keep asking every week,” Wallace insisted.

