Church Opposing ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ Vandalized With Satanic Slogans

Police in Chula Vista, California, are investigating a possible hate crime after a church was vandalized with Satanic words and phrases amid protests by its pastor and congregants against a planned ‘Drag Queen Storytime’ for children at a local library.

Security cameras captured two men approaching South Bay Pentecostal Church at approximately 3:00am on Sunday morning before returning to their car some 15 minutes later carrying what appeared to be spray paint cans, Executive Pastor Amado Huizar told 10News.

“Sure enough, at every corner there were phrases, hateful words, and graffiti on the walls of our church,” Pastor Huizar said.

Huizar believes “there is no doubt” his church was targeted.

Pastor Huizar and members of his congregation have been outspoken in opposition to an upcoming event at Chula Vista Public Library where adult drag queens will interact with children as part of an international rollout of such ‘performances.’

“The Chula Vista Public Library said this is a reflection of our community. I beg to differ,” Huizar said. “If the people want to make that happen, do it at a private setting, at a book store or at a home, but not at the Chula Vista Public Library.”

“When you do something like a ‘drag queen story hour,’ you are excluding a segment of the populace who are not in favor of this because of what we experienced today, are scared to speak out.”

“I’m very sad, I’m heartbroken, but I am going to continue to speak,” Huizar vowed.

‘Drag Queen Storytime’ is scheduled to start at Chula Vista Central Library on Tuesday, Sept. 10, despite protests from multiple groups.

Disturbing reports have emerged from similar ‘drag queen story hour’ events around the country, which Infowars regularly helps to expose, including a gathering where children were photographed laying on top of drag queens and another where children were instructed how to ‘twerk’ by a drag queens.

At least two ‘performers’ participating in draq queen story time events have been discovered to be convicted child sex predators.



